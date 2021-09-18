September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Wright Suspended Three Games for Intentionally Hitting Shohei Ohtani

Author:

White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was issued a three-game suspension for intentionally hitting designated hitter Shohei Ohtani on Thursday. White Sox manager Tony La Russa was issued a one-game suspension after both he and Wright were ejected.

Wright missed badly on his first two pitches against Ohtani and on the third he hit him in the leg. Officials conferred after Ohtani took his base and ejected Wright in the ninth inning. La Russa left the dugout to get an explanation but was eventually ejected and was visibly upset. It was the 91st ejection of his career. 

Wright is planning on appealing the decision, but La Russa cannot appeal his suspension. 

SI Recommends

The Angels went on to win 9–3 and Ohtani finished with two hits and one run. Chicago is heading into the postseason leading the AL Central with a 84–63 record while the Angles are fourth in the AL West at 72–75. 

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Wright Jr. (48) after umpire Bill Welke (3) throws him out during the ninth inning.
MLB

Wright Dealt Three-Game Suspension for Hitting Ohtani

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was suspended for one game after he was ejected during the same inning when he confronted the umpires.

Three baseballs.
MLB

Minor League Players Protest Low Pay With Wristbands

Advocates for Minor Leaguers, an acting voice for minor league players, said that the players protesting will make less than $12,000 a year.

oklahoma-int-screenshot
College Football

Oklahoma Interception Causes Gus Johnson to Lose His Mind

D.J. Graham's Madden-level pick had Johnson beside himself and left Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler speechless.

Lens fans storm the field against Lille.
Soccer

Lens-Lille Interrupted By On-Field Fan Violence

Lens fans invaded the pitch to confront Lille's away fan section during halftime in the second incident of on-field fan violence in Ligue 1 this season.

USC Trojans helmets on the field before the start of the annual 2017 Spring Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
College Football

USC Plane Tips on Airport Tarmac; Nobody Injured

The Trojans' plane tipped backwards, sending the plane's nose ascending in the air. All remaining passengers were later removed without harm.

Dillon Gabriel
College Football

UCF's Dillon Gabriel Fractures Clavicle in Louisville Loss

The Knights' star quarterback will not need surgery but there is no timetable for his return.

Hamilton High's Nicco Marchiol celebrates.
High School

Hamilton Football Pulls Off Stunning 17-Point Comeback With 1:09 Left

Arizona's Hamilton High School erased a 24-7 deficit with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter to defeat Nevada's Bishop Gorman on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani pitching against Houston.
MLB

Ohtani Throws Bullpen Session, Will Pitch Sunday

Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who dealt with arm fatigue Wednesday, threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session and is now scheduled to start Sunday against Oakland.