Wright Dealt Three-Game Suspension for Hitting Ohtani

White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was issued a three-game suspension for intentionally hitting designated hitter Shohei Ohtani on Thursday. White Sox manager Tony La Russa was issued a one-game suspension after both he and Wright were ejected.

Wright missed badly on his first two pitches against Ohtani and on the third he hit him in the leg. Officials conferred after Ohtani took his base and ejected Wright in the ninth inning. La Russa left the dugout to get an explanation but was eventually ejected and was visibly upset. It was the 91st ejection of his career.

Wright is planning on appealing the decision, but La Russa cannot appeal his suspension.

The Angels went on to win 9–3 and Ohtani finished with two hits and one run. Chicago is heading into the postseason leading the AL Central with a 84–63 record while the Angles are fourth in the AL West at 72–75.

