Eddie Rosario Hits for the Cycle; Braves Avoid Sweep

Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario hit for the cycle on Sunday in a 3–0 win against the Giants. It was just the eighth time a Braves player hit for the cycle in the franchise's history.

Rosario doubled in the second inning, tripled in the fifth, homered in the seventh and singled in the ninth to become the second Braves player this season to reach the mark. First baseman Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle on Aug. 18. This is the fourth time this season a player cycled.

Rosario was traded to Atlanta from Cleveland in July and this was just his 19th game with the team.

The Braves ended a four-game skid with the win and were able to avoid the series sweep in San Francisco. Atlanta (77–70) leads the NL East and will visit Arizona (48–101) next on Monday at 9:40 EST.

