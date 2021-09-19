Padres' Tatis Jr. and Machado Get Into Heated Exchange

September 19, 2021
Publish date:

Tatis Jr. and Machado Have to be Separated in Dugout After Heated Confrontation

Author:

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado had to be separated during their game against the Cardinals on Saturday. It's unclear what started the argument, but it occurred after Tatis Jr. struck out in the fifth inning. 

"It's not about you," Machado screamed at Tatis Jr. "It's not f------ about you."

Frustrations got the better of the two players during the altercation and were separated in dugout and can be seen taking the field shortly after. The Padres ended up losing the game 3–2 and Tatis Jr. had one hit in his four at-bats. Machado had two hits in his four at-bats and scored in the fourth frame. 

The Padres are 76–72 and are currently third in the NL West with the postseason around the corner. 

