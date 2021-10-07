Dodgers Host Cardinals in NL Wild-Card Game: Live Blog

Watch along with us as baseball's second best team faces its hottest team in the Senior Circuit's win-or-go-home playoff game.

The Dodgers won 106 games this season and still had to settle for the NL wild-card game. They'll face the Cardinals, who won 16 fewer games than Los Angeles. In this win-or-go-home game, though, that difference matters only in determining home-field advantage.

As we did in last night's AL wild-card game, Emma Baccellieri and I will be hanging out in this live blog all night, providing updates, analysis and banter on all things happening in tonight's lone playoff game. Let's get started.

David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

All times are in EST.

MM (8:10 p.m.) - As Max Scherzer delivers his first pitch, I'll give my prediction: Cardinals 4, Dodgers 3. There is no logic to back this up, which is exactly why this will happen.

EB (8:10 p.m.) - To get us started, here’s one likely NL MVP candidate cheering on another—so wholesome! (Soto is at the park with Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long.)

Yes, the Dodgers are the better team, but it’s one game, and anything can happen. I’ll go L.A. 7, St. Louis 5. I think it’ll be close.

MM (8:12 p.m.) - So, of course, Tommy Edman reaches on a leadoff single.

MM (8:15 p.m.) - Edman just stole second base. The Cardinals have been an elite base running team all season. St. Louis is already threatening in the first.

As I hit send, Goldschmidt walks. Runners on 1st and 2nd with nobody out for Tyler O’Neill.

EB (8:18 p.m.) - Mookie Betts covers a lot of ground to get the first out here. But the Dodgers are still in trouble with runners at first and third.

EB (8:19 p.m.) - Scoring first on a wild pitch? That’s some Devil Magic.

MM (8:20 p.m.) - Scoring first off Scherzer seems huge. We’ll see if that actually matters. When the Cardinals score first this season, they are 70–24.

EB (8:22 p.m.) - Ooooof. The Dodgers had a chance to end the inning here and let it pass—this should have been a routine grounder for Seager, and he took too long to get it over to first.

EB (8:23 p.m.) - Luckily for them, it doesn’t come back to bite them, with Scherzer getting an easy out from Yadier Molina next to get out of the jam. But that’s very much not how the Dodgers wanted to start.

MM (8:24 p.m.) - Will this be Corey Seager’s last game with the Dodgers?

EB (8:26 p.m.) - I think there’s a good chance it is. With Trea Turner still under contract for another year and Gavin Lux waiting in the wings, I wouldn’t be surprised if Seager walks this winter… but they have so many options with those three players that I’m not sure they can go wrong.

MM (8:27 p.m.) - I think the Yankees are going to make Seager an offer he can’t refuse. He's a lefty-hitting shortstop who hits for average and power and doesn’t strike out too much. That’s exactly what they need now that Gleyber Torres is back at second base.

MM (8:29 p.m.) - That was a really well-located sinker from Wainwright to strike out Seager looking. I'm really interested in how his curveball-sinker combo works tonight against a really good Dodgers lineup.

EB (8:34 p.m.) - And Wainwright does it all—saved himself a baserunner there with a really sharp defensive play to end the inning.

MM (8:34 p.m.) - He gives me hope that aging won’t be so bad.

MM (8:37 p.m.) - Let’s talk about Edmundo Sosa for a bit while he steps in here.

EB (8:39 p.m.) - He was an underrated part of the Cardinals’ second-half, I think—when the team decided to start playing him over DeJong, it seemed very much like it was done with the idea that if you’re not going to have a great hitter at shortstop, you should at least have the best defender possible. But, in addition to his defense, Sosa far exceeded expectations at the plate! An .815 OPS in the second half.

MM (8:39 p.m.) - Paul DeJong really became too one-dimensional this season. He hits for power, and nothing else. He plays good defense, but Sosa is even better. He hits for a higher average, gets on base more and can run. I wonder if he’ll be their starting shortstop long term instead of DeJong, or if this is just a short-term thing.