Report: Carlos Correa Hires Agent Scott Boras as New Representation

The top free agent on the market reportedly now has new representation. Star shortstop Carlos Correa has hired super-agent Scott Boras, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The move comes while all major-league free agent movement is put on hold as the league and players continue their negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Correa, 27, is a two-time All-Star who hit 26 home runs with 92 RBI last season. He's spent his entire career with the Astros after being the first overall pick in the 2012 draft, and was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015. He earned his first Gold Glove in 2021 and finished fifth in AL MVP voting.

Correa's former agency, WME Sports, is owned by sports and entertainment agency Endeavor, which purchased nine minor league baseball teams in December. That move created some tension with the players association, which warned WME Sports that it could be at risk of losing its certification if it didn't distance itself from Endeavor, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic. Correa's agent with WME Sports was Jon Rosen.

Boras is the sport's most prominent agent, representing many big-name players throughout the league, including shortstop Corey Seager, who agreed to a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers this offseason. Correa, who's five months younger than Seager and has a longer history of staying healthy, could demand an even bigger deal once free agency restarts. He and Seager were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's MLB free agent rankings at the beginning of the offseason.

