Report: Bryce Harper ‘Stumping For’ Phillies To Sign All-Star, Friend Kris Bryant in Free Agency

With an agreement on a new CBA now in place, MLB free agency is sure to heat up in short order. 

And reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper is doing his part to make sure his team is in the mix to sign one of the biggest names on the market.

The Phillies star outfielder is reportedly “stumping for” team management to sign All-Star third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. 

Bryant, a World Series champion with the Cubs and former NL MVP himself, is a longtime friend of Harper’s and a fellow Las Vegas native.

While Bryant would fill a need in Philadelphia, Heyman reported the club is exploring its options, listing outfielder/first baseman Kyle Schwarber, and outfielders Michael Conforto and Nick Castellanos as potential names to watch. Both Schwarber and Castellanos earned their first All-Star nods in 2021.

Heyman also reported that the 30-year-old Bryant is keeping his options open, as well. The Mariners, Rockies, Padres and Mets are among the teams reportedly interested in signing the four-time All-Star.

Bryant enters free agency for the first time in his career after finishing the 2021 season with the Giants. The former Cub landed in San Francisco in July in exchange for prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian, ending a successful seven-year run with the club that drafted him second overall in 2013.

As teams continue to explore the market, it’ll be interesting to see if Harper’s influence could sway Bryant (or any other top free agents) to sign with Philly. Last year, the 29-year-old played a big role in the race to sign then-free agent J.T. Realmuto, who stayed in town after inking the richest deal for a catcher in MLB history.

For more on the Philadelphia Phillies, head to Inside The Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies

