Yankees All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge reiterated to reporters on Friday that he not interested in discussing a contract extension during the season.

Judge, who will become a free agent for the first time in his career next winter, failed to come to an agreement with the Yankees during spring training, and is now open to exploring his options at season’s end.

Judge gave the Yankees a deadline of Opening Day for the two sides to reach a contract extension. The Yankees reportedly offered Judge a new contract that would have paid him more than $233 million. After turning down the rumored contract, Judge will head to free agency next winter.

“Very few people get this opportunity to talk extension. Me getting this opportunity is something special and I appreciate the Yankees wanting to do that. But I don’t mind going into free agency. It is what it is,” Judge said following New York’s season-opening 6–5 win over the Red Sox on Friday afternoon.

He later added, “At the end of this year, I’ll talk to 30 teams. The Yankees will be one of those teams.”

Longtime Yankees GM Brian Cashman confirmed on Friday morning that the sides broke off talks and would not reach an agreement before the team’s opener against the Red Sox.

“Yeah, it’s concluded. Unfortunately we’ll be in a one-year setting yet to be determined number,” Cashman said.

“We obviously had an extended conversation over the last three weeks or so. … We were unsuccessful in concluding a multi-year pact. Obviously our intent is to have Aaron Judge stay as a New York Yankee as we move forward, and I know that’s his intent as well, which is a good thing.”

Judge reiterated his desire to continue to play for the Yankees beyond this season, despite being disappointed that an extension was not reached before the year began.

“I’m not a free agent. No matter what, I’m playing here for the Yankees for this whole year…I’m just disappointed because I’ve been vocal that I want to be a Yankee for life,” Judge added.

The Yankees are expected to contend for the AL East crown in 2022, and Judge is the centerpiece to making that happen. As a dangerous bat in the middle of the order and a capable glove in right field, he will garner plenty of interest around the league next offseason.

Whether he remains with New York or moves on elsewhere remains very much up in the air.

