MLB

Joe Girardi Comments on Job Security Amid Phillies’ Struggles

After the Phillies lost their 10th game in the last 14 tries on Sunday night in a 5–4 walk-off defeat to the Mets, Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said he is not concerned about his job security.

Girardi, who is in his third-and-final year of his contract, has seen his struggling roster fall 10.5 games back of the first-place Mets in the NL East.

“I don’t worry about my job,” Girardi told reporters after the game. “I’ve never worried about my job. I don’t worry about my job. I’ve got to do my job. It’s the business of being a manager. I don’t worry about it.”

The Phillies, who were a popular pick as a contender in the NL East, have struggled to a 21–27 record despite one of the highest payrolls in baseball.

Despite Girardi telling reporters that there was “fight in the room” following the loss, reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was vocal with his frustration with his team’s recent struggles.

“Good teams don’t do that. Getting walked off twice in games we should have won. It’s tough. ... Big homer, big homer and lose. It’s crushing,” Harper said.

The Phillies are 3–7 in their last 10 games and through 48 games, find themselves five games out of the second wild card spot in the National League.

