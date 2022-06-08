Padres pitcher Yu Darvish hit three Mets players with pitches in the first two innings of their game Tuesday night, and one of the HBPs cost New York its star slugger.

After Brandon Nimmo was beaned in the first inning, Pete Alonso was plunked on the right hand by a 96-mph Darvish fastball in the second, causing him to leave the game. Jeff McNeil, the next batter up, was also hit by Darvish, who clearly didn’t have his best command.

On top of that, Starling Marte stole second base in the first inning, but he ended up limping off the field and leaving the game, too.

The Mets haven’t made official statements about the two players’ injuries or the severity of their situations.

New York has been struck with bad luck this season already with various players missing games due to injuries. Pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer have dealt with ongoing injuries. Scherzer even recently was bit by his dog on his throwing hand. Additionally, Francisco Lindor suffered a finger injury after slamming his finger in a hotel door.

Before Tuesday night’s game, the Mets led MLB with most HBPs with 40.

More MLB Coverage:

• Joe Maddon’s Firing Deepens Angels’ Era of Instability

• The Absolute Improbability of Nick Castellanos’s Drives Into Deep Left Field

• The Phillies Had No Choice but to Fire Joe Girardi

• Jeremy Peña Is MLB’s Most Professional Rookie

• Brett Phillips Is MLB’s Master of Fun