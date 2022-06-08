Skip to main content
Mets Lose Two More Stars as Pete Alonso, Starling Marte Leave Game With Injuries

Padres pitcher Yu Darvish hit three Mets players with pitches in the first two innings of their game Tuesday night, and one of the HBPs cost New York its star slugger.

After Brandon Nimmo was beaned in the first inning, Pete Alonso was plunked on the right hand by a 96-mph Darvish fastball in the second, causing him to leave the game. Jeff McNeil, the next batter up, was also hit by Darvish, who clearly didn’t have his best command. 

On top of that, Starling Marte stole second base in the first inning, but he ended up limping off the field and leaving the game, too.

The Mets haven’t made official statements about the two players’ injuries or the severity of their situations.

New York has been struck with bad luck this season already with various players missing games due to injuries. Pitchers Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer have dealt with ongoing injuries. Scherzer even recently was bit by his dog on his throwing hand. Additionally, Francisco Lindor suffered a finger injury after slamming his finger in a hotel door.

Before Tuesday night’s game, the Mets led MLB with most HBPs with 40.

