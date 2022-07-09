Skip to main content
Giancarlo Stanton Says He ‘Definitely Could Be’ in 2022 Home Run Derby

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was named to the American League All-Star team on Friday, but that may not be his only contribution to All-Star weekend. The Yankees outfielder left the door open to possibly contribute in the Home Run Derby.

“Nothing’s official, but I definitely could be there,” he said, via The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler.

Stanton has participated in the derby three times in the past, which included winning the event in San Diego in 2016 and an attempt to defend his crown at his then-home stadium in ’17.

Stanton hasn’t chosen to enter the derby since he became a Yankee.

However, this year could be different. Since the All-Star game is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, it seems that Stanton would like to do the Home Run Derby in the city in which he grew up.

Besides the personal connection, Stanton already has a pretty memorable homer in Dodger Stadium, as he once hit it out of the stadium as a Marlin.

Stanton entered Friday tied for eighth in baseball with 21 home runs on the season. The league leader in homers, Stanton’s teammate Aaron Judge, already said he is passing on the event.

Pete Alonso has won each of the last two derbies, but since he wasn’t named an All-Star starter, he may not return for a chance at a three-peat. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also declined his invite to return to the derby this year.

