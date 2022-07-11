Braves Trade Three Prospects to Royals for First-Round Draft Pick

The Braves and Royals executed a trade Monday in advance of the upcoming 2022 MLB draft, the teams announced.

Atlanta acquired the No. 35 pick in the first round of the draft, which is eligible to be traded because it’s a competitive-balance selection. Kansas City receives three prospects: outfielder Drew Waters, right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander.

The Braves already owned the No. 20 pick in the first round of this year’s draft, which begins on Sunday.

Waters, 23, was a second-round pick in the 2017 draft. He’s batting .246/.306/.393 in 49 games at Triple-A Gwinnett this season.

Hoffman, 22, was a 12th-round pick in the 2021 draft. He’s 7–2 with a 2.36 ERA, 90 strikeouts and 21 walks in 80 innings at High-A Rome this year.

Alexander, 25, was a 20th-round pick in the 2018 draft. He’s batting .258/.294/.465 in 68 games at Double-A Mississippi this season.

