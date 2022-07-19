Skip to main content
There’s One Team Gerrit Cole Would Hate to See Juan Soto Traded To

Since Juan Soto reportedly turned down the Nationals’ 15-year, $440 million contract extension, there has been much speculation about where the 23-year-old phenom might be traded.

NJ Advance Media spoke with players at the All-Star festivities in Los Angeles on Monday and asked MLB’s best where the Dominican should land. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole weighed in—and said he would be unhappy if Soto ended up with New York’s archrival. 

“You know where I really don’t want him going?” Cole said. “I don’t want him going up to Boston.”

Prior to the All-Star break, New York played a three-game series against the Red Sox, and the Bronx Bombers went 2–1. Cole pitched seven innings in the third game of the series, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out 12 in the 13–2 win.

The Yankees, with MLB’s best record at 64–28, might not seem like they need a star such as Soto, but Cole added he would like the two-time All-Star to join him in New York. 

“But if he’s going to go, I want him to come to us,” Cole said. “He’s going to be a generational great, so whatever organization gets him, if they do indeed trade him, is going to be in a good spot if they can keep him for the next 10 years.”

Since joining the Nationals at age 19 in 2018, Soto has become a superstar. Over his career, he’s slashed .293/.427/.541 while winning two Silver Slugger awards, a World Series ring and a batting title. On Monday, Soto won the Home Run Derby, becoming the second-youngest winner in derby history. He is only one day older than 1993 winner Juan González. Soto also was selected to the All-Star Game on Tuesday night. 

Now that Washington is open to hearing trade offers for the generational talent, Soto admitted to feeling uncomfortable about his future

“A couple weeks ago, they were saying they will never trade me,” Soto told reporters Monday. “And now all these things come out. It feels really uncomfortable, you don’t know what to trust but at the end of the day it’s out of my hands of what decision they make.”

Soto added, per The Athletic. “I’ve been with the Nationals since Day 1. Why should I want to change? I’ve been here my whole career. I just feel great where I’m at. Whatever decision they make, I’ll get comfortable in a couple days. But I don’t control any of that. I’m just here to play baseball and play as hard as I can.”

If it were up to Cole, Soto would end up in New York. But now, the Nationals must decide if they are willing to trade their young star or find a way to make it work.

