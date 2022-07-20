Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Denzel Washington Pays Homage to Jackie Robinson Ahead of All-Star Game

Seventy-five years after Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut as the first Black player in the professional sport’s history, the Dodgers hosted the 2022 All-Star Game.

Robinson spent his entire MLB career with the Dodgers but back when they were located in Brooklyn instead of Los Angeles.

Ahead of the game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, actor Denzel Washington paid tribute to the late player by highlighting the impact he had on and off the field.

“He changed the game of baseball and so much more,” Washington said. “What he carried with him, what he represented was towering. On the field, he was the Rookie of the Year, a Most Valuable Player, a World Series champion and a seven-time All-Star. Beyond the field, Jackie Robinson challenged us to become better versions of ourselves.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As Washington spoke about Robinson, the Fox broadcast showcased graphics on the field of Robinson at different points of his life, whether it was his first at bat or him shaking hands with Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

“No. 42 blazed a trail that would light the way for people of every walk of life and every color and, to this very day, every generation,” Washington continued. “That inspiration, that profound impact looms just as large today as it did 75 years ago.”

On top of celebrating Robinson, Dodger Stadium also celebrated his wife Rachel’s 100th birthday, which coincidentally was on Tuesday. Dodgers star Mookie Betts led the audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to Rachel.

More MLB Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up before the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

MLB All-Star Game Live Blog

The MLB All-Star Game is happening at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 42 years. Follow along with live coverage from the SI MLB team.

By SI MLB Staff46 minutes ago
Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 Home Run Derby.
Play
MLB

Nationals Refuse to Charter Flight for Soto to HR Derby

The Washington outfielder recently turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension.

By Madison Williams44 minutes ago
Serena Williams returns a shot during her first round match against Harmony Tan at 2022 Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Entered to Compete at Upcoming WTA Event

This is the second WTA tournament the tennis legend has entered ahead of the 2022 US Open.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
mlb logo
Play
MLB

MLB Officially Allowing Ads on Uniforms in 2023

Commissioner Rob Manfred said that it’s “a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore.”

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Play
NBA

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Says He ‘Didn’t Like’ Having to Get Vaccinated

The Golden State forward felt like he had no choice but to receive the vaccine.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Sean Payton Is Coy About Destination for Possible NFL Return

The former Saints coach will work as an NFL analyst for Fox in the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
July 19, 2022: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, greets NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Cityfront Plaza in Chicago on July 19, 2022, during a press event to announce that NASCAR will hold races on the streets of downtown Chicago over the next several years.
Play
NASCAR

NASCAR Announces First-Ever Street Race for 2023

The series will take over the streets of downtown Chicago next season in an unprecedented move.

By Madeline Coleman2 hours ago
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) cuts the nets as she celebrates their 64-49 victory over the UConn Huskies in the Final Four championship game of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament.
Women's College Basketball

ESPN Explains Why Aliyah Boston Wasn’t Invited to ESPYs

The event will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which has a capacity of 3,400.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago