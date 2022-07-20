Skip to main content
MLB All-Star Game Live Blog

The MLB All-Star Game is happening at Dodger Stadium for the first time in 42 years. Follow along with live coverage from the SI MLB team.

The 92nd MLB All-Star Game is here in Los Angeles, as are Sports Illustrated editors and writers Matt Martell, Emma Baccellieri, Will Laws and Nick Selbe to watch along with you from Dodger Stadium.

WL (8:14 p.m. ET): The pregame festivities are just about over. Melissa O’Neil sang the Canadian national anthem, Ben Platt sang the U.S. national anthem, Denzel Washington read a dedication to Jackie Robinson (who debuted for the Dodgers 75 years ago) and Mookie Betts led a special stadium-wide birthday greeting for Jackie’s wife Rachel Robinson, who turns 100 today. Then, Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela threw out the first pitch to Alejandro Kirk. The real first pitch should be coming in the next few minutes here. Do we have any bold predictions?

MM (8:15 p.m. ET): Bold prediction: I will not throw up the Dodger Dog I just ate.

WL (8:16 p.m. ET): Honestly I can’t believe that’s what you went for after it’s all they’ve been serving us in the press box this week.

NS (8:17 p.m. ET): Bold prediction: Clayton Kershaw goes two innings with at least four strikeouts, setting the home crowd into a frenzy

