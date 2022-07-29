Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Rob Manfred Rejects the Idea That Minor Leaguers Aren’t Paid a Living Wage
Rob Manfred Rejects the Idea That Minor Leaguers Aren’t Paid a Living Wage

Sen. Durbin Releases Statement Concerning Manfred’s Antitrust Exemption Letter

On Friday, after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred responded to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s request for information regarding the league’s antitrust exemption and its impact on the minor leagues, Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement of his own.

“It is reasonable to question the premise that MLB is treating the Minor Leaguers fairly,” Durbin said in the statement. “Commissioner Manfred’s response to our bipartisan request for information raises more questions than it answers, and the discrepancies between today’s letter and the reality that minor league players are experiencing reinforce the importance of the Committee’s bipartisan review of the century-old baseball antitrust exemption. We need to make sure MLB is stepping up to the plate when it comes to fair treatment of players and communities, which is why the Judiciary Committee is planning an upcoming hearing on the issue.”

Manfred wrote in his 17-page letter to the committee, which was obtained by Sports Illustrated, that “the baseball antitrust exemption has meaningfully improved the lives of minor league players, including their terms and conditions of employment, and has enabled the operators of minor league affiliates to offer professional baseball in certain communities that otherwise could not economically support a professional baseball team.” 

“Much of what Manfred wrote in the letter is demonstrably false,” said SI MLB editor Matt Martell. “In actuality, because of the antitrust exemption, MLB does not have to pay minor leaguers minimum wage. Minor league players are not covered by the MLB Players’ Association or any other union, and therefore do not have the protections of a Collective Bargaining Agreement and labor law. Many minor leaguers have to seek outside employment during the season, and sometimes during it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The topic of minor leaguers’ wages is nothing new. In May, MLB agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a lawsuit regarding violations of minimum wage laws. Right now, the minimum salaries for each level of minor league contracts are as follows: $400 weekly at rookie ball, $500 at Class A, $600 at Double A and $700 at Triple A.

More MLB Coverage:

• Rob Manfred’s Latest Gaffe Is About More Than Just the Sound Bite
• Ohtani on Trade Rumors: ‘I’m With the Angels Right Now’
• Bogaerts Says Red Sox Will Not Trade Him Before Deadline
• SI:AM | How deGrom Impacts the Second Half

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Amanda Nunes moves in with a hit against Julianna Pena during UFC 269 at T-Mobile Arena.
Play
Betting

UFC 277 Betting Preview: Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes

Best bets and analysis for UFC 277, headlined by the women’s bantamweight title bout between SI Sportsbook favorite Amanda Nunes and champion Julianna Peña.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff11 minutes ago
Florida Gators logo in Neyland Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Top 100 WR Recruit Commits to Florida in Interesting Way

The four-star prospect brought in the live version of his new school’s mascot.

By Madison Williams14 minutes ago
Warriors guard Stephen Curry poses with the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy during the team’s victory parade.
Play
Extra Mustard

Look: Stephen Curry’s Signature Celebration Will Be on ’NBA 2K’

Curry’s popular on-court celebration has found its way in the popular video game.

By Wilton Jackson20 minutes ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; North Carolina Courage defender Jaelene Daniels (15) moves the ball against OL Reign forward Veronica Latsko (24) during the second half at Lumen Field.
Play
Soccer

NC Courage Player Declines to Play in Team’s Pride Night Game

The Courage defender made the decision to not wear the team’s Pride jersey for Friday’s game.

By Wilton Jackson57 minutes ago
Alex Albon at French Grand Prix qualifying
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Albon on Hungarian GP, F1 Pressures, More

With summer break around the corner, the Williams driver broke down what to expect this weekend at the ‘driver circuits,’ his road trip plans and much more.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
National League pitcher Sandy Alcantara, of the Miami Marlins, throws a pitch to the American League during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Play
Betting

Mets-Marlins, Mariners-Astros, Rangers-Angels Plus-Money Bets

Plus-money bets and analysis for Friday’s Mets-Marlins, Mariners-Astros and Rangers-Angels games.

By Jennifer Piacenti1 hour ago
Detailed view of UCLA Bruins logo at Pauley Pavilion.
College

Report: Under Armour Agrees to $67 Million Settlement With UCLA

The school filed the lawsuit two years ago after the sporting goods company terminated their contract prematurely.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago