Bryce Harper to Return From 60-Day Injured List on Friday

Two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to be activated from the 60-day injured list on Friday, per Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

The Phillies outfielder hasn’t played since June 25 after he broke his left thumb by being hit by a 97 mph pitch from Padres’ Blake Snell.

The 29-year-old stayed right on target for his return after he said he planned for an August return shortly after the injury occurred. With just a few days left in the month, he made that happen.

Just this week, Harper was designated for a rehab assignment at Triple–A Lehigh Valley. He played in two games, putting on an electric performance. In his debut on Tuesday, he hit two home runs, followed by a walk-off double on Wednesday. His performance led Thomson to move up his return date, which originally would have been after Saturday’s Triple–A game.

The Phillies will begin their series against the Pirates on Friday night.

Since Harper’s been out of the lineup, the Phillies went 31–20 in the 41 games he missed. This brings their season record to 69–55 before their Thursday night game vs. the Reds. With this record, the Phillies currently hold the second wild card spot in the National League.

Before his injury, Harper tallied 77 hits, 49 runs, 48 RBI and 15 home runs.

