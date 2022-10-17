Trailing 3–1 in the fourth inning in Sunday’s Game 4 of the ALDS, Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor hit a solo home run off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to cut the New York lead to one.

In a blatant sign of disrespect, Naylor rounded first base and looked in Cole’s direction as he did a “rocking the baby” celebration. He continued the celebration and pointed at Cole multiple times during his home run trot.

Per teammate Triston McKenzie, Naylor calls pitchers he hits home runs off of his “sons,” which is the impetus for the celebration.

The Yankees got the last laugh on Sunday, winning the game 4–2 to force a Game 5 on Monday night. In the postgame on Sunday, Cole was not happy when asked about Naylor’s celebration.

“Yeah, it’s whatever. It’s cute,” Cole said sarcastically when asked about Naylor’s taunt.

Cole went on to say that he didn’t see it in the moment and that he was made aware of it afterwards. He also noted that it wouldn’t have bothered him in the moment and that he thinks it’s funny that Naylor reacted the way that he did.

Long story short? Cole wasn’t a huge fan of the reaction by Naylor, which should add another layer of intrigue heading into an elimination game on Monday night.

