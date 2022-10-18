Yankees, Guardians Announce Starting Pitchers for Game 5

The Yankees and the Guardians will meet a day later than expected in Game 5 of the American League divisional series on Tuesday afternoon.

As it turns out, the date of the game won’t be the only significant change to take place ahead of the winner-take-all tilt.

New York announced that All-Star Nestor Cortes will start on the mound for the elimination game after just three days of rest. The left-handed Cortes started Game 2 of the ALDS and allowed two runs in five innings, throwing 92 pitches and ultimately earning a no decision.

Cleveland will stick with Aaron Civale, who was scheduled to pitch Monday night against New York’s Jameson Taillon until the weather had other ideas. Tuesday will mark the first time since Oct. 5 against the Royals that the 27-year-old right-hander has taken the bump.

The Yankees and Guardians will take to the field in the Bronx on Tuesday after Monday’s game was postponed following a number of weather delays, over two hours after the expected 7:07 p.m. start time. The contest was rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with a trip to the ALCS on the line.

