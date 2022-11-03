Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber was brutally honest after his team found itself on the wrong side of World Series history in Wednesday’s Game 4.

Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and three other pitchers led Houston to a 5–0, series-tying win with the second no-hitter in World Series history. It is only the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Schwarber and his team found themselves hitless after coming off a 7–0 victory in Game 3, when Schwarber hit a fifth-inning, two-run homer. When asked how it felt to get no-hit on baseball’s biggest stage, the two-time All-Star did not hide his emotions.

“I really don’t give a s---,” Schwarber said. “No, move on to tomorrow. It’s cool, we’ll be in the history books I guess.”

Only three Phillies reached base Wednesday night, all on walks: Bryce Harper in the second inning, Brandon Marsh in the third and Schwarber in the ninth. The rest were stifled by Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, Ryan Pressly and Javier, who became the first pitcher to record six no-hit innings in the Fall Classic since Jerry Koosman did so for the Mets in 1969’s Game 2.

Some may discount the Astros’ no-hitter, because four pitchers played a part in completing it. The only other no-hitter in history came during Game 5 of the 1956 World Series when Don Larsen pitched a perfect game.

The Phillies will have a chance to bounce back and take the series lead in Thursday night’s Game 5 at home. It will be their last game in Philadelphia before the series shifts to Houston for Game 6, and if needed, Game 7.

