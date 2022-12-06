Growing up, we all have our goals and dreams, some that may seem far out of reach while others may be more attainable. For Aaron Judge, a statement he made to his high school sweetheart in 2010 falls right in the middle of that spectrum.

The American League MVP revealed in an interview with Time, “I said, in 10 years, I’ll be married to Sam, and playing for the undefined. I was like, that’d better not get out.”

More than two decades later, he is married to Samantha Bracksieck and reportedly visited the Giants last month as one of the highest profile names in this year’s free agency class. The outfielder is coming off of a record-breaking season, which landed him as Time’s Athlete of the Year.

Although the Giants have made it clear that they are reportedly prepared to “spend whatever it takes” to sign Judge in free agency, Randy Miller of NJ.com, the Yankees are just as determined. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Monday that the team owner, Hal Steinbrenner, is “putting his money where his mouth is.”

Back in April, Cashman revealed to reporters that Judge said no to a $213.5 million, seven-year deal, which the outfielder was “upset” about. He said to the Time, “We kind of said, Hey, let’s keep this between us. I was a little upset that the numbers came out. I understand it’s a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media on me. That part of it I didn’t like.”

He’s now reportedly expected to sign for more than $300 million and for a longer timeframe, wherever he lands.