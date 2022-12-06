Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, who just was re-signed to a four-year contract on Monday, told reporters at Monday’s MLB winter meetings that the team continues to have discussions with Aaron Judge in order to bring him back next season.

For example, Cashman said owner Hal Steinbrenner met with Judge in Tampa, Fla., recently to discuss the slugger’s future in New York. Cashman said the owner is “putting his money where his mouth is.”

“We’d love to have our player back,” Cashman said, via ESPN. “We would love to continue to call him our player every step of the way as he follows what looks like—as long as nothing happens—a career path that will lead him to Cooperstown. I would like him to be in pinstripes every step of the way.”

But, the competition to keep the 2022 American League MVP on New York’s roster is tough as it will require a huge contract for Judge to sign. The Yankees already reportedly offered Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported last week.

Cashman said the Yankees are willing to wait however long it takes for Judge to decide, though, out of respect for the four-time All-Star. The general manager noted the team is looking at other star free agents as well.

“I appreciate being in a position to have a conversation with a player of Judge’s magnitude,” Cashman said. “The ownership here has allowed us to stay in the game on a big-ticket item. And that’s great. I’m sure there’s a lot of teams that would love to have access to a player of his caliber but can’t participate because the asks are going to be so immense.”

There is still time for the Yankees to figure things out with Judge, but in the meantime, the 30-year-old has kept his interest open with other MLB teams, such as reportedly the Giants.

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.