Three weeks ago, the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but after examining the shortstop’s physical, the club couldn’t go through with the deal as offered. Just like the Giants before them, the Mets had issues with how Correa’s ankle would hold up over the long term.

That led to Correa agreeing to a third deal this winter, this time with the Twins on a complicated agreement worth $200 million guaranteed, while the Mets are forced to regroup. Now, reports have made it clear why Correa spurned the Mets’ offer.

According to ESPN, the Mets’ final offer to Correa was for six years and $157 million guaranteed, with a chance to earn the original $315 million over 12 years. However, New York wanted Correa to take a physical after each of the final six years of the deal, which would determine if the team would opt into the deal for the subsequent season.

Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, reportedly wanted a deal more favorable to Correa, like he had brokered in the past for several other players with injury concerns. So he began negotiating with Minnesota when talks with the Mets stalled.

Correa’s deal with the Twins is guaranteed through six years, and he can earn up to $270 million over 10 years. Each of the final four years includes incentives based on games played, which become vesting options if they don’t convey, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.