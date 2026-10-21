Rays vs. Brewers: Five Bold Predictions for the 2026 World Series

This year’s World Series matchup is not one many predicted at the start of the season. The Rays and Brewers, two teams that have bucked MLB’s recent trend of prioritizing home runs at the plate while simultaneously navigating the difficulties of operating with smaller payrolls have ran the gauntlet to reach the Fall Classic.

These two teams have stuck to their styles all season long. They both ranked in the bottom 10 league-wide in home runs but inside the top 10 in OPS, and each were the No. 1 seed entering the postseason in their respective leagues.

The clash between MLB’s two most effective small ball teams, neither of whom have ever experienced the glory of winning a World Series, sets the stage for an exciting championship matchup. Both Tampa and Milwaukee operate in similar fashions, with outstanding starting pitching, elite bullpen arms and offenses capable of stringing together game-changing rallies up and down the lineup.

Without further ado, we’re going to make five bold predictions for the 2026 World Series.

Freddy Peralta will get chased early by his former team

Freddy Peralta will face his former team in the 2026 World Series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being traded to the Mets from the Brewers, and subsequently getting dealt to the Rays, Freddy Peralta will be up against his former team in the World Series. He’ll be determined to prove to the organization that offloading him was a big mistake.

Thus far into the postseason, he’s been lights out. His fastball has gained some extra zip, which has made his offspeed pitches even more effective. But he’ll be up against a team that’s plenty familiar with his talents and tendencies on the mound. One of the main struggles Peralta has faced throughout his career is keeping his pitch count down and staying in the game beyond the sixth inning. I’m expecting him to struggle a bit against the Brewers, who drew the second-most walks in MLB during the regular season. One bad inning could be all it takes for Kevin Cash to give Peralta the hook, and I think Milwaukee’s lineup will string some hits and walks together to force Cash’s hand early into the game.

Jacob Misiorowski will deliver the postseason outing fans have been waiting for

Jacob Misiorowski has not pitched more than five innings in the postseason thus far. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his dominant regular season, Misiorowski hasn’t been quite as effective during the playoffs. He’s made only two starts thus far, but hasn’t gotten out of the fifth inning in either one. Both the Padres and Dodgers managed to raise his pitch count early, which has prevented him from getting deep into games, even though he’s avoided giving up many runs. Through two October starts, Misiorowski has surrendered three runs, nine hits, four walks and has struck out 11 across 8 1/3 innings. His strikeout stuff remains potent, but teams have been fouling off his offerings more regularly and forcing him to throw more pitches to make it out of innings.

Now that he’s experienced his first two postseason starts, however, I’m expecting him to bounce back during the World Series. Assuming the Fall Classic doesn’t end in a sweep, Misiorowski will likely get two starts against the Rays. I’m expecting him to have 18-plus strikeouts and pitch at least 13 innings across both starts, all while surrendering three or fewer earned runs.

Junior Caminero will hit two home runs in the series

Junior Caminero hit his first postseason home run in Game 6 of the ALCS. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caminero hit the first postseason home run of his career in the closeout Game 6 against the Guardians, and I think that will fuel him for a big World Series. Caminero was second in the American League with 42 home runs during the season, but opposing pitchers have been careful against him in October, and have limited him to just four extra-base hits in 33 at-bats. For the Rays to have success against the Brewers, they’ll be relying on Caminero’s bat, and I’m expecting him to come through with some big hits in important moments.

At just 23 years old, Caminero has emerged as one of the league’s brightest young superstars, and I’m expecting him to leave his mark in his first World Series appearance. I’m predicting Caminero will match his playoff tally with four extra-base hits, including two home runs against Milwaukee.

Drew Rasmussen will have two outings of six-plus innings with one or fewer earned runs

Drew Rasmussen has been dominant throughout the postseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s perhaps been no starting pitcher in the MLB playoffs more effective than Drew Rasmussen. Another former Brewer in the Rays’ rotation, Rasmussen has dominated in October, surrendering just three earned runs across 21 innings on the mound. Tampa Bay’s ace struck out 23 batters while walking just three and has given up 13 hits. He tossed a one-hitter against the Yankees in a stellar eight-inning outing during the ALDS, and struck out 13 in as many innings against the Guardians in the ALCS.

Rasmussen pitched a career-high 170 innings during the regular season and surrendered more than three earned runs in just five of his 30 starts. He is excellent at preventing the long ball, too, having allowed 14 all year and more than one in just two of his outings. I’m expecting him to continue pitching at a high level on the game’s biggest stage, and hold the Brewers offense under two total runs when he’s on the mound.

Brewers will win in six games and Jake Bauers will be named World Series MVP

Jake Bauers was the Brewers’ hero in the NLCS. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s one player who has delivered two of the biggest at-bats of the postseason for the Brewers, helping them pave their path to the World Series. Jake Bauers has been critical to Milwaukee’s success in October, helping them unsettle Yoshinobu Yamamoto with a 12-pitch walk in Game 2 of the NLCS, followed by an even bigger 11-pitch at-bat against Blake Snell during which he hit a go-ahead two-run homer in Game 3.

Bauers went from being largely an afterthought into one of the Brewers’ most important offensive weapons, and I’m expecting him to have a big series against the Rays. The key behind his success in 2026 has been his patience at the plate. He was third in MLB with a .389 OBP and 11th with an OPS of .873. His ability to wear out a pitcher by extending his at-bats with a strong eye have helped him see better pitches to hit, which resulted in a career-high 26 home runs. Rays pitchers know he’ll be a difficult out, but I’m still expecting him to leave his mark on the series with four-plus walks, a home run and at least two additional extra-base hits en route to being named the World Series MVP.

As for the series, I think the Brewers will secure the franchise’s first championship, taking down the Rays in six games. I’m expecting them to win both of the first two games at home and steal a win on the road in Tampa before closing out the series in Milwaukee in Game 6.