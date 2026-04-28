Alex Cora Shares Emotional Message to Red Sox Fans in First Comments Since Being Fired

Alex Cora has finally emerged after being fired by the Red Sox over the weekend, and he did so to thank the team’s fans.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Cora sent a heartfelt message thanking Boston’s fans for their support over the years.

Boston, we will miss you.

Gracias for making us part of you. #RedSoxNation, you are the ❤️ of that team, keep believing, you really care and that’s what pushes everyone in the @RedSox to give it all day in and day out.

With respect and love

AC

Boston, we will miss you.

Gracias for making us part of you. #RedSoxNation, you are the ❤️ of that team, keep believing, you really care and that’s what pushes everyone in the @RedSox to give it all day in and day out.

With respect and love

AC — Alex (@ac13alex) April 28, 2026

Cora was let go on Saturday, along with most of his coaching staff, after a 10-17 start to the season. Oddly, he was fired shortly after the Red Sox pounded the Orioles in a 17-1 victory. The team's players are not happy with the decision.

The 50-year-old manager was hired in October 2017 and led Boston to a World Series title in 2018, his first season on the job. He was suspended for the 2020 campaign due to his role in the Astros electronic sign-stealing scandal, but was re-hired by the Red Sox before the 2021 season. Overall, he managed the team for seven seasons over eight years, and posted a record of 620-541 (.534).

Other than winning a title in 2018, he led the team to the ALCS in 2021, where it was defeated by Houston. Cora's squad finished last in the AL East in '22 and '23 and missed the playoffs again in '24. Last season, the Red Sox reached the postseason but were defeated by the Yankees in the wild-card round.

After a brutal start to the season, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow decided it was time to fire Cora.

After trading Rafael Devers and losing Alex Bregman in free agency, Boston failed to acquire a big bat this offseason. Instead, the front office opted to bolster the starting rotation by adding Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez. The team’s offensive woes have been pronounced so far in 2026.

Red Sox offensive woes doomed Cora

Boston’s offense has been terrible this season and that led directly to Cora’s downfall.

As a team, the Red Sox currently rank 28th in wRC+ (85) and slugging (.356), 27th n OPS (.670), home runs (20) and isolated power (.123) and 26th in offensive runs above average (-16.8).

While the team numbers are bad, several individual players are struggling mightily as well. Trevor Story ranks 178th out of 182 qualified hitters in wRC+ (35), while Jarren Duran is 177th (38), and Caleb Durbin is 172nd (51). Meanwhile, Roman Anthony is slashing .218/.358/.310, with one home run and five RBIs through 24 games played.

Boston has won three straight games, the last two with interim manager Chad Tracy in place. Given the team’s overwhelmingly negative reaction to Cora’s ouster, I wouldn’t bet heavily on a season turnaround unless something dramatic changes.

The Rex Sox are now 12-17 and occupy last place in the AL East, seven games behind the first-place Yankees. It will take a lot to make up that gap, given where the team is offensively.

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