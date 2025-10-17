Angels Opening Up Managerial Search Beyond Albert Pujols
The Angels formally interviewed franchise icon Albert Pujols for their managerial opening earlier this month, but he was not offered the job.
Now the Angels are opening up the search beyond Pujols, according to a report from Sam Blum of The Athletic.
While Pujols is still viewed as the favorite, Angels general manager Perry Minasian will handle additional interviews for the club—a list that is expected to include both Torii Hunter and Kurt Suzuki—who are also former Angels players.
The Angels also have Rangers special assistant Nick Hundley, Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and former Twins manager Rocco Baldelli on their list of potential interviews.
To date, it is unclear who the club has formally spoken to outside of Pujols.
As for Pujols, the Angels aren't the only team interested in potentially bringing him in as a manager. ESPN reported earlier this week that the Orioles plan to interview the future Hall of Famer.