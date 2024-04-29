Angels’ Mike Trout on His Legacy: ‘Getting Into Year 13, It’s Starting to Kick In’
Amidst the start of another tremendous season for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, it's hard not to admire what Trout has done throughout his entire career. Trout, who currently leads MLB with ten home runs, still appears to be in his prime at age 32. At his rate, he is set to leave behind a tremendous legacy.
In an interview with Trent Rush of 830-AM, Trout conceded — albeit barely — that thoughts about his legacy have begun to kick in.
“Now I’m getting into year 13," Trout said. "It’s starting to kick in. But I still go out there, I don’t try to look at other things off the field — maybe sometimes in the offseason it pops up — but I still come to the ballpark like a little kid, like in going to a Little League game. I still enjoy playing this game. All the other stuff that goes with it, it’s great stuff, but I just go out there and play my game.”
While Trout might be hesitant to acknowledge his own legacy, he is undoubtedly leaving one behind. Trout has been one of the greats of the game for over a decade now, having become a perennial MLB All-Star. Along with his eleven total All-Star appearances, Trout is a three-time former AL MVP, a nine-time Silver Slugger, and a two-time AL Hank Aaron award winner as the top hitter in the league.
His legacy will also go down within Angels history, especially if he does end up spending the entirety of his career with the Angels. Not only has Trout been the team's best player for the majority of his career, but his loyalty to the team cannot go unnoticed. He regularly expresses his desire to win with the Angels, when he could have easily sought a trade or free agency deal with another organization.
More Angels: Angels Slugger Listed as Day-to-Day With Knee Injury