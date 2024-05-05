Angels Trade Veteran Reliever to NL East Contender
The Los Angeles Angels dealt right-handed reliever Jimmy Herget to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
The trade was completed Thursday after the Angels designated the 30-year-old for assignment on April 28. He was immediately assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Herget has spent all of this season with Triple-A Salt Lake where he was 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 10 appearances. He has yet to pitch in the majors this year but has appeared in 92 games for the Angels in parts of three seasons.
He is in his final option year, meaning the Braves can keep him in Gwinnett for the rest of the season without putting him on waivers.
Herget had his best season for the Angels in 2022. He made 49 appearances with a 2.48 ERA and nine saves over 69 innings. Last season, he went 2-4 with a 4.66 ERA in 29 games.
He also spent parts of two seasons with the Texas Rangers and owns a career 3.47 ERA in 142.2 major league innings between the Reds, Rangers, and Angels.
Herget has been with the Halos since 2021 and made his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on July 7, 2019. The Reds selected him in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida.
