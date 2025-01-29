Anaheim Mayor Unhappy With Angels Attempt to Market Themselves as LA
For an organization that claims to be from Los Angeles, the Angels have a lot of ties to the city of Anaheim, where the stadium is located.
The Anaheim Ducks rebranded over the summer and there was no mention of L.A. anywhere. They happen to play across the street from the Angels.
“We are distinctly not L.A.,” Ducks chief marketing officer Merit Tully said at the time. “We don’t want to be L.A. We are not from L.A.”
While the Ducks fully lean into their Anaheim-based identity, the Angels don't.
The Angels claim that their identity is firmly tied to Los Angeles, despite not playing in the city itself. Two decades ago this month, the team added "Los Angeles" to its name after winning a lawsuit against the City of Anaheim.
Since then, the franchise has moved forward, even as many fans and local officials in Orange County continue to wish the decision had been different. Even the Mayor of Anaheim voiced her opinion.
“It felt like a slight to a very loyal fan base,” said Anaheim mayor Ashleigh Aitken to Sam Blum of The Athletic. “… Just because you can do something, doesn’t necessarily mean you should do something.”
In Anaheim, the story of the Angels is a tale of two identities. One embraces the city it calls home, while the other seems to distance itself, at least when it comes to its name. In January 2005, owner Arte Moreno renamed the team from the Anaheim Angels to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. A decade later, the "of Anaheim" part was dropped entirely.
Years later, that decision still resonates, often frustrating local fans.
The contrast with the Ducks is even more glaring now, as they’ve taken a deliberately different approach, clearly aligning themselves with Anaheim rather than Los Angeles.
“I think there is a presumption that a lot of people here — that they all just wished that they were from L.A. proper,” said Tully. “And it simply isn’t the case. And (our rebrand) gave voice to that. And people are excited that there is a voice for that.”
There is a complete disconnect between the Angels and their fanbase. While owner Arte Moreno thought the change would see an increase in attendance, it hasn't worked out that way. Instead, Moreno has neglected fans in the area who want to see their city represented while Los Angeles belongs to the Dodgers.
“I’m going to promise you this,” said Aitken, the Anaheim mayor. “I’m going to go down swinging for the Anaheim Angels.”