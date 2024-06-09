Angel Notes: Astros Showdown, Roster Changes, and Pitching Troubles
All the momentum from the Angels' three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres has been squandered in a matter of days. Saturday, it was Tyler Anderson's turn to stem the bleeding against the Houston Astros. Anderson, the Angels' best starting pitcher this season, allowed four runs in six innings in a 6-1 loss.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Saturday:
Reid Detmers Struggles in Triple-A Appearance
Reid Detmers, whose recent demotion came as a surprise to many, faced unexpected difficulties during his first start in Triple-A. He allowed 10 hits and seven runs in five innings, raising questions about how quickly he'll be back in an Angels uniform.
Roster Adjustments Ahead of Astros Game
In anticipation of a critical game against the Houston Astros, the Angels made a key roster move, optioning infielder Kyren Paris and recalling Michael Stefanic from Triple-A. Paris had been struggling to hit major league pitching, while Stefanic was thriving in the minors since his return from an injury.
Flight Malfunction Delays Pitcher Ben Joyce's Return
A significant and somewhat embarrassing flight malfunction delayed pitcher Ben Joyce's much-anticipated return to the Angels. Although he eventually arrived to the game — albeit later than expected — the incident was a reminder that sometimes professional athletes aren't immune to the same travel headaches as the rest of us.