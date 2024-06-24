Angel Notes: Injury Updates on Patrick Sandoval, Zach Neto, and More
Concern around Patrick Sandoval's elbow was theme of Sunday's off-day for the Angels, who are back in the saddle Monday night against the Oakland A's at Angel Stadium. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Angels' Star Infielder Seems to Be Okay After Injury Scare
The Angels can breathe a sigh of relief as shortstop Zach Neto appears to have avoided a severe injury after exiting Saturday’s game prematurely. This news comes as a boost to the team, which has been plagued by injuries this season.
Angels Notes: Sandoval's Injury Update, Bitter Defeat, Rotation Changes
In a roundup of recent Angels news, details on Patrick Sandoval’s injury are shared alongside reflections on a tough loss and upcoming changes in the pitching rotation. The team is making strategic adjustments to tackle the challenges ahead effectively.
Angels' Ron Washington Praises Reliever For Not 'Backing Down' Against Dodgers
Reliever Hans Crouse, who is marking his emotional return to MLB after three years, was celebrated by manager Ron Washington for his fearless performance against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. This game was particularly memorable for a Southern California native who was a strikeout machine at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Angels' Carlos Estévez Opens Up Following Shutdown Performance Against Dodgers
Carlos Estévez delivered a spellbinding shutdown in the 10th inning to clinch a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers. His performance, marked by a game-ending strikeout, was followed by an emotional celebration — a moment of triumph worth revisiting.
Despite Injury, Angels' Patrick Sandoval Showed His Determination To Win On Mound
Showing remarkable resilience, Patrick Sandoval pitched 2.1 scoreless innings against the Dodgers despite battling an arm issue. His perseverance, especially under physical distress is admirable, but all eyes are on follow-up imaging that will reveal the extent of his injury.