Angel Notes: Trade Buzz, Schanuel Stops Sleeping In, Neto Puts Down His iPad
The Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Thursday and will hope for a similar result again Friday. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Technology Timeout Proves Beneficial
Angels' shortstop Zach Neto received some old-school advice from manager Ron Washington, who suggested he put away his iPad and focus more directly on his game. The advice seemed to pay immediate dividends.
Anthony Rendon Nears Return
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, after struggling with injuries, indicates he is "definitely close" to returning to the field. This update provides hope for a boost in the Angels' lineup as they navigate the latter part of the season.
Unusual Reason for Day Game Benchings
Manager Ron Washington reveals an unconventional reason for benching first baseman Nolan Schanuel during day games. Considering he's only a year out of college, however, perhaps Schanuel's late-rising habits shouldn't be a surprise.
Rising Trade Interest in Carlos Estévez
An Angels reliever has emerged as a hot commodity as the trade deadline approaches. This follows discussions around key players like Tyler Anderson and Taylor Ward, and a trade would signal an early end to the impending free agent's time in Anaheim.
Angels Prospect Makes Top-100 List
Following Paul Skenes' graduation from MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list, the Angels have a new rising star within the ranks. Caden Dana was a well-known prospect within the organization, but now has some recognition on a broader stage.