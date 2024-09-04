Angel Stadium Scoreboard Operator Has Light-Hearted Fun With Shohei Ohtani
The video board operator at Angel Stadium had a little fun with Shohei Ohtani's return to Anaheim on Tuesday.
While Ohtani batted against the Angels, the video board displayed "Used to work here" under his name during the fifth inning.
Despite the lighthearted jab, Ohtani's homecoming was anything but ordinary.
The 44,731 fans in attendance for the first of two games between the Dodgers and Angels on Tuesday made sure to show their appreciation for their former star.
Before his first at-bat, Ohtani was greeted with a standing ovation. Two innings later, when he ripped a line drive down the right-field line, the crowd erupted with "MVP" chants as he reached third base.
Ohtani's return on Tuesday marked exactly one year since his last game in an Angels uniform and was his first time playing a meaningful September game at Angel Stadium. Back in March, the Angels honored him with a full video tribute, but this time, they kept it simple, listing his accomplishments on the video board as he walked up for his first at-bat.
For Ohtani, playing in front of the Anaheim crowd again was a special moment.
“The biggest part of all of this is really being able to play at this stadium in front of the Anaheim fans,” he said through his interpreter Will Ireton.
The Dodgers’ 10-inning, 6-2 victory not only marked Ohtani’s first meaningful September game at Angel Stadium but also put him on the brink of his first MLB postseason, with the Dodgers holding the best record in the National League and a 5½-game lead over the Padres.
The Angels spent a total of 64 days (including off-days) in first place in the American League West from 2018-23 with Ohtani, never leading the division by more than 2.5 games.
Ohtani finished the night 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk, two runs scored, and one RBI. In the top of the 10th, with a 3-2 lead and a runner on first, the Angels opted to intentionally walk Ohtani, choosing instead to pitch to Mookie Betts, who responded by homering on the first pitch he saw from reliever Roansy Contreras.
“You’re picking poison when you deal with the first three hitters,” said Angels manager Ron Washington. “I wasn’t going to let Ohtani swing there, and I have all the respect in the world for Mookie Betts. I just was hoping Contreras could make a pitch and get us a ground ball.”
Earlier, in the eighth inning, Ohtani had another chance with a runner on base, but José Quijada struck him out with a pair of high fastballs, ending the threat.