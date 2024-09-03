Will the Angels Recognize Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani at Angel Stadium Tuesday?
The Angels aired a classy tribute video at Angel Stadium when Shohei Ohtani visited for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the Freeway Series in March.
The Dodgers are visiting Anaheim for two games beginning Tuesday night. How will the Angels recognize the occasion of Ohtani's first regular-season game in Anaheim, where he spent the first six years of his career in Major League Baseball?
According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, the question is a matter of "if," not "how." Writes Blum:
As of Monday, the Angels said they had no plans to honor Ohtani before Tuesday’s game. A spokesman noted it’s possible that could change.- via Sam Blum of The Athletic
Nearly one year after he played his final game with the Angels, there is a sense on Ohtani's end that he's moved on.
At least that was the substance of his message to reporters in Phoenix, as relayed in the Los Angeles Times, on Monday.
According to Jack Harris of the Times on Twitter/X (and translated by Dylan Hernandez of the Times), Ohtani said he's "fine" with everything that's transpired in the wake of the Angels declining to match the Dodgers' (and Toronto Blue Jays' and San Francisco Giants') 10-year, $700 million offer with plenty of deferred money:
If fans of Ohtani, and the Dodgers, and the Angels are willing to extend Ohtani some grace nearly a year after his final game in an Angels uniform, surely they would be willing to extend the Angels some grace, too.
Maybe the Angels — at least, whoever is in charge of writing and producing their video tributes — have moved on. What is the grace period for honoring a franchise legend in Major League Baseball? The answer isn't set in stone.
In any event, Ohtani will be back, and the "feelings police" that populate social media and (historically) sports-talk radio will inevitably use the occasion to rise to the surface. In someone's opinion, there is such a thing as too much or too little or just right. That's human nature.
How do the Angels feel about welcoming Ohtani back, now that he's in the midst of a possible MVP campaign in another team's uniform? We will find out Tuesday night in Anaheim.