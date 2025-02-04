Angels' 105.5 MPH Flamethrower Thinks He Can Throw Even Faster
Ben Joyce knew there was some extra heat when he let go of a pitch against Tommy Edman of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning on Sept. 3.
It was the ninth inning with two outs and an 0-2 count.
Edman swung through it for strike three and as Joyce walked off the mound, he turned to check the radar gun on the scoreboard. It read 105.5 mph.
The pitch was recorded as the fastest strikeout pitch since pitch tracking began in 2008, making it the third-hardest ever thrown — trailing only two fastballs by Aroldis Chapman (105.8 mph in 2010 and 105.7 mph in 2016).
This moment solidified the rookie’s reputation as one of the game's top flamethrowers, marking a night he'll always remember.
“It was against the Dodgers in Anaheim, which is a big game for a lot of people, so I had even more adrenaline and focus and it’s something I love seeking out,” Joyce told Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “It was just a fully convicted fastball and I just really let it go and trusted it. And obviously being 105.5 is a pretty crazy feeling.”
Joyce proved that he can handle the big league responsibility and heading into 2025, manager Ron Washington feels "comfortable" naming him the closer.
“I'm comfortable if we have to go into the season with Ben Joyce as the closer,” Washington said. “But we certainly have to watch him because he's never had to be the guy to help a club grind through 162 games.”
Joyce is anticipating bigger and better in 2025. He believes there is more in the tank and can throw harder than 105.5 mph, a number he also reached while in college at Tennessee.
“I definitely do, because I push myself physically every day to get the most out of it,” Joyce said. “If I didn’t try, I think it would be doing myself and other people a disservice.”
The right-hander's offseason regimen hopefully has him prepared to handle the grind of a major league season.
“My main focus is just building myself up to stay healthy for a full 75 outing-plus season,” Joyce said. “I think I'm in the in the best spot I've ever been in, physically and mentally. I feel mentally prepared for what to expect from a full season. I just feel like I’m in a really good spot.”
When it comes to velocity, Angels starting catcher Logan O'Hoppe thinks Joyce has more in him and credits his work ethic for pushing him to throw harder.
“Knowing Joycey,” O’Hoppe said to MLB.com, “I don’t think he’s going to stop until he hits 150 mph.”