Angels' 19-Year-Old Prospect Could Reach MLB Before End of Season, Says Insider
MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger believes 19-year-old Los Angeles Angels center fielder Nelson Rada is a prospect who could feature for the Halos before the end of the season.
Rada, who the Angels called up to Triple-A on Aug. 2, has been ripping the cover off of the ball since his promotion. The center fielder has a .333 batting average and a .919 OPS through his seven games in Triple-A, and has already matched his home run total in Double-A.
His home run against the Las Vegas Aviators on Aug. 5 marked the first time a teenager had hit a home run in Triple-A since 2023, when Jackson Holliday accomplished the feat.
The Angels signed Rada as an international free agent in 2022, and he has blown through the minor leagues since his signing. Rada has moved up a level every year so far in his minor league career, and with the Angels' aggressive philosophy when it comes to youth development, he could find his way to MLB soon.
The Angels are short on center field depth after the injury of Mike Trout, who can not play the field, and are currently fielding Bryce Teodosio as the captain of the outfield. Teodosio has had a solid time in the major leagues so far, having only been called up a week ago, however the 26-year-old rookie is likely only a placeholder for Rada in the long-term. He is currently batting just short of .300 and has been solid defensively, though, so only time will tell.
"Rada will also have to be sure to maintain his athleticism," reads Rada's MLB.com scouting report. "He has outstanding instincts in all aspects of the game, especially defensively, and his ability to use his speed to steal bags and stick in center field is his best chance at being an every day guy in the big leagues. Just 19 for nearly all of this season, there’s still plenty of time for him to figure it out."
If the last five years are anything to go off of, the Angels will have no problem throwing Rada into the fire, and with their season all but done after a series loss to the Detroit Tigers, they may want to see how the 19-year-old fares at the highest level.
