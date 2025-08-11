Angels DFA Veteran Utility Man After Disappointing Season
The Los Angeles Angels made a roster move ahead of the team's Freeway Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night.
The Halos selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson while righty Jack Kochanowicz was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake. To make room on the 40-man roster, utility man Scott Kingery was designated for assignment.
Kingery is 31 years old and serves mainly as an infielder, but he can play in the outfield too. This season, he has made 14 appearances for the Angels, racking up 27 at-bats during which he is hitting .160/.222/.200 with an OPS+ of 19.
It is safe to say that he hasn't been able to hit the ball nearly well enough at a big league level this season to merit a consistent spot on the roster. He does provide defensive flexibility, though his lackluster bat makes finding playing time for him difficult.
The Angels have moved Kingery up and down the organization, calling him up when injuries hit the team, but sending him back down once he is not needed.
Kingery came over from the Philadelphia Phillies, where he also never managed to assert himself as an MLB player.
At Triple-A, Kingery is hitting .256/.317/.424 with five home runs and 21 RBIs. He has played well enough in the minor leagues to keep his spot as a roster piece for the Angels, but his big league hitting has not translated.
Before this season, the 31-year-old hoped that he would stay with the Angels big league roster after not getting a chance with the Phillies.
“I knew I was going to have to play well to give myself a chance, and I felt like I did that all year,” Kingery told Sam Blum of The Athletic.
“And unfortunately, it didn’t happen for me. As far as I’m concerned that was one of the better years I’ve had. … It just didn’t work out, didn’t get the chance.
“I truly believed the past couple years that my skillset would play at the big league level.
“Sometimes you’re not in the right spot, and you’re not getting the right opportunities. I’ve always believed that I could still play.”
