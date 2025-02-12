Angels $33 Million Pitcher to Open Season on Injured List, Miss Significant Time
Los Angeles Angels fans will finally be able to see Robert Stephenson pitch in 2025, assuming he keeps progressing the way he has been as of recently.
After being signed to a three-year, $33 million deal before the start of the 2024 year, it was announced that Stephenson was injured and would require Tommy John surgery, ending his campaign before taking the mound for the first time with his new team.
As reported by The Athletic's Sam Blum, Stephenson began throwing off a mound for the first time on Wednesday. This is a huge leap for the right-handed reliever who will be 32 at the end of February.
Although no official timetable was provided, Stephenson said he hopes to be back around the midseason point of 2025.
Undergoing surgery May 1, 2024, Stephenson had to have a brace inserted into his right elbow as part of his Tommy John surgery. With no complications reported, his prediction to be back by early July or after the All-Star break seems accurate.
The Angels are no strangers to signing major talent, only for them to get an unlucky injury outlook.
Anthony Rendon also made headlines Wednesday morning as he will once again miss significant time. This time, the absence is due to a hip surgery that will sideline him indefinitely.
The infielder has yet to play more than 58 games in a season for the Halos ever since inking a seven-year, $245 million deal the offseason after winning a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
When Stephenson gets healthy, he will hopefully be back to his 2023 form. Spending time with both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw 52.1 innings with an ERA of 3.10. His 77 strikeouts to only 16 walks in that span is reason enough for Angels fans to anxiously await his return to the mound, and debut for the Halos.
