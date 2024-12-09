Angels' AL West Rival Says Mike Trout 'Might Be The Best Player Ever'
Athletics All-Star Brent Rooker is one of baseball's most unassuming stars. He is hardly recognizable in street clothes and proved that when he interviewed fans about himself. The fans didn't realize Rooker was the one asking the questions until someone pointed him out.
Rooker, was joined the Chris Vernon Show recently, made a similar comparison with Mike Trout even though the Los Angeles Angels outfielder "might be the greatest player ever."
Rooker also discussed how recognizable some major league players are on the street compared to others, like himself.
"Shohei Ohtani and Aaron (Judge) can't go out without being recognized," Rooker said.
That comment was followed up with the question regarding Trout and if he would be on the list with Ohtani and Judge.
"Yeah, I don't think he would be recognized," Rooker answered.
More News: Angels Linked to All-Star Closer on Potential $16 Million Deal
Trout has struggled to stay on the field consistently due to various injuries over the past few seasons which could be why some of the younger generation wouldn't recognize him.
Trout played only 29 games this past season, following seasons of 82 games in 2023, 119 in 2022, and 36 in 2021. Although the 33-year-old continues to excel when healthy, his availability has been increasingly limited in recent years.
Trout, the face of the Angels franchise, is under contract through 2030 after signing a 12-year, $426.5 million deal. For the team to find success, having Trout consistently in the lineup is crucial.
On Tuesday, MLB Network's Matt Vasgersian weighed in on Trout's future, predicting a strong and healthy season for the star in 2025.
"Mike Trout is going to be healthy this year and he knows there is a conversation out there about decline that he really resents," Vasgersian said. "He hasn't been healthy the last few years... and Mike Trout last year before the injury that cost him the rest of the season was en route to another MVP-style season. He was stealing bases again.
"He was off to a great start before he got hurt. He would have put up big numbers. He is going to be healthy this year. I think Trout bounces back."
Trout has six years and $216 million remaining on the 12-year, $426.5 million extension he signed before the 2019 season. Determined to reclaim his peak form, Trout remains confident that “the old Mike Trout” is still within him. He’s eager to recapture the performance level that earned him three American League MVP awards and 11 All-Star selections.