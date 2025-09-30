Angels' All-Star Free Agent Has No Plans to Retire, Isn't Taking a Break After Season
Los Angeles Angels reliever Kenley Jansen wants to keep pitching for a few more years, and he could very well return to the Halos over the winter.
Approaching 38 years old, Jansen is in the final stages of his career, but the closer still wants to keep going, aiming for another four years.
"Four more years,” Jansen said after the season finale, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“For sure. That’s the goal. Offseason begins (Monday). No kidding. I’m getting in the gym at 5 a.m."
Jansen also discussed how good he feels after a full season in Anaheim.
“I feel great. This year taught me a lot. I think I had one of my best seasons so far in save percentage. Got my worst game (allowing three homers in a game in May). That taught me a lot. I didn’t quit," Jansen said.
"All the years that I have, it can go south. I never let that make me feel bad about myself. I let that become a fuel to make me better.”
More news: Angels Hitting Coach Hopes Team Strikes Out Less Next Year
Jansen will be a free agent this winter after finishing out his one-year, $10 million deal. Although he is getting older, his performance remains quite valuable and reliable, two words that can't describe how the Angels bullpen has performed over the last few years.
In 62 appearances, he pitched 59 innings and converted 27 of 30 save chances. He posted an impressive 2.59 ERA.
With a WAR of 0.6, Jansen clearly still belongs in MLB, and any team could use his arm out of the bullpen, especially the Angels.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Has No Plans to Make Change Despite Tons of HBPs
The Angels bullpen struggled overall, but Jansen was one of the few bright spots. Los Angeles might shift their focus elsewhere and try to upgrade the lineup or the rotation, both of which need serious work.
Regardless of which direction the ball club takes, the reliever made it clear that he wants to come back.
“They know where I’m living,” Jansen said. “I care about these guys in this clubhouse. I want to be a part to help them bring this organization back to the postseason. That’s for sure.
"But at the same time, when it becomes an open market, everything can go. You never know where you’re going to go, where you going to end up."
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.