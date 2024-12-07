Angels Among Top Landing Spots for All-Star Third Baseman on Team-Friendly Deal
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian made it clear that no player had a guaranteed spot on the roster, including third baseman Anthony Rendon. The oft-injured starter could very well lose his title if the Halos were to acquire another All-Star third baseman.
The Angels have been linked to Alec Bohm, a trade candidate from the Philadelphia Phillies. Bohm has been the Phillies' third baseman for five seasons, but he was already mentioned in potential trade talks before the winter.
Like the Angels, Philadelphia is hoping to spark change in the organization this offseason. Trading players after two consecutive years of disappointing October outcomes has led Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski to consider a trade for regular starters like Bohm.
"I think we're very open-minded than what we have been in other years," Dombrowski said in October. "Because even though we have a lot of good players, I think we need to be more open-minded about possible moves."
Bohm, 28, is just one of multiple players the Phillies are shopping this winter "in an attempt to acquire big-league pieces," according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.
Bohm was the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. The high draft pick signaled he was destined for greatness—at least he was supposed to be. Bohm finished second in the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year voting. He was also named an All-Star in 2024.
He's a fairly solid player being a .277 hitter and earning a strikeout rate in the 92nd percentile this season. Bohm has a 3.8 rWAR for his career.
Bohm is projected to earn around $8 million next season and there's a chance the Angels could land the third baseman on a team-friendly deal. If a trade were to transpire, it would fit the low-risk moves the Los Angeles club has made thus far.
Minasian made it clear Rendon's starting spot wasn't promised, and instead, applied the pressure on the All-Star to perform in camp.
"He's gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day,” Minasian said on Foul Territory.
Minasian's cryptic comments about Rendon certainly don't bode well for him, but the general consensus is that the Angels still have a few moves left this offseason. One of those moves could be acquiring Bohm.