Angels, Anaheim Having 'No Long-Term Discussions' Regarding Staying at Stadium
Angel Stadium has certainly seen some better days.
The sometimes cavernous-looking facility is behind many of its peers across Major League Baseball as it pertains to modernization and opulence. The stadium continues to depreciate from an appearance standpoint, and it doesn't seem like renovations will be in the cards anytime soon.
Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times dove into a topic that many in Orange County will have interest in when speaking about the fourth-oldest baseball stadium in Major League Baseball.
"Angel Stadium turns 60 next year. By then, the city of Anaheim hopes to learn how many hundreds of millions of dollars it might take to keep the stadium viable for decades to come. The Angels’ stadium lease extends through 2023, and the city manager said Tuesday there are no talks between the city and the team about what might happen beyond then."
Council members were told something specific last week courtesy of Anaheim City Manager Jim Vanderpool.
“I want to be clear that there are no long-term discussions taking place, and none imminent."
Those who support the Halos have been through a rather arduous rigamarole for years. When owner Arte Moreno aimed to buy the stadium a few years ago — which likely would've resulted in major development and perhaps the building of a new facility — it was determined that corruption present within the city of Anaheim and the possible sale ultimately nixed the deal.
As such, the city-owned stadium remains below-par compared to other stadiums across the Big Leagues. It doesn't appear as if renovations are on the horizon anytime soon.
Once the lease does end, it'll be very interesting to see what comes of the franchise. It seems very unlikely the Angels would move out of Orange County and into another city. However, stranger things have happened. There's no guarantee Moreno will want to own the team less than a decade from now, and if he does indeed sell to another party, that outfit could theoretically purchase the stadium and decided to pivot into a host of different direction.
As it stands, the facelift is needed in a big way. The Angels currently have the longest postseason drought of any MLB team — last making the playoffs in the 2014 ALDS. Having better facilities could entice free agents to join up rather than playing in a relatively dilapidated situation.
