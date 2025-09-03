Angels Manager Provides Mike Trout Injury Update, Timeline for Return
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals with a skin infection.
Acting manager Ray Montgomery provided some clarity on the three-time MVP after the 5-1 win.
"He's got some kind of little skin infection obviously. So he couldn't go tonight. We'll reevaluate it tomorrow, see what's going on. See if he's alright tomorrow."
When asked if he would play on Wednesday, Montgomery still seemed uncertain.
"We'll see. We don't know at this point. It was kind of one of those weird things that crept up on him today. So we'll see what happens tomorrow."
Trout is not in the Angels' starting lineup for Wednesday's game.
Trout is coming off an abysmal month of August, hitting just .214 with a .669 OPS along with 38 strikeouts. This ties July's total in strikeouts, but he did so in two fewer games.
It is still unclear if the skin infection, which Montgomery confirmed is on Trout's arm, contributed to Trout's recent struggles, but regardless, things have been frustrating for the 11-time All-Star.
Another source of the frustration can be linked to Trout currently in the midst of his longest home run drought in a decade. It has been 21 games since Trout has gone yard, but hitting coach Johnny Washington recently assured the baseball world via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that the MVP is doing all that he can to break out of his slump.
“He’s been punching out a lot more than he should,” Washington said. “But he’s been working. Can’t complain about the work. We’re trying a few different things in terms of changing the work. We’re trying to get some of the work to bleed out into the game. It’s been rough for him. I know he’s not excited about what’s been taking place, but he continues to come to the ballpark (early). He’s been a true pro throughout this time and throughout this little rough patch he’s been in.”
Trout unfortunately missed a month of time earlier in the season after bruising a bone in his surgically repaired knee in late April, and admitted last week that he still isn't 100 percent.
“I feel it,” he said. “It is what it is.”
