Angels' Mike Trout Could Reach Huge MLB Milestone in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels have a huge season waiting for them in 2025.
Picking up the phone to start making moves just hours after the final out was recorded in the 2024 World Series, the Angels seem committed to next season ending in the postseason.
That first offseason move saw them acquire two-time World Series champion and former World Series MVP Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves, but they quickly established they were not done yet signing right-hander Kyle Hendricks about a week later.
More news: Angels Have 2 of MLB's Top Prospects, Per Baseball America
Five days later, veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud was brought in, along with infielder Kevin Newman two days after that.
The biggest, but seemingly final move the Halos made saw them ink a deal with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi to bolster their rotation.
Fans have been wondering where these moves and deals have gone as L.A. is still a few pieces away from being legitimate contenders.
Although the 2024 campaign saw an abysmal 63 wins, but let's not forget the Angels were missing a key piece of their roster.
More news: MLB Insider Provides Huge Update on Taylor Ward Trade Rumors
In another injury-riddled season, three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star Mike Trout played just 29 games.
In his last season of over 82 games (2022), Trout smashed 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, and 124 hits finishing the year with a .283 batting average and an OPS of .999.
Trout will obviously be an instant-impact player when healthy, but he is eyeing a little more than a better record for the Angels in 2025. Trout can make history next season.
Trout is 22 home runs away from 400 career homers. Only 58 MLB players have ever reached this mark.
More news: Angels Linked to Former Yankees, Dodgers $26M Outfielder in Free Agency
Trout is predicted to have a huge year, and according to MLB.com, he isn't just going to stop at 22.
"The thought is Trout, 33, will play more corner outfield to stay healthy and will respond with a 40-homer season while also being more aggressive on the bases."
40 home runs would launch Trout from No. 76 all-time in homers to No. 55, right behind 16-year veteran slugger, Edwin Encarnacion.
It can be assumed that Trout's mindset is to stay healthy, and above all, to win.
More news: Slugger Pete Alonso Meets With Angels in Massive Free Agency Development: Report