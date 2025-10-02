Angels' Arte Moreno Didn't Speak to Ron Washington Regarding Decision to Move On
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington he did not speak with owner Arte Moreno about his position in the organization before the Angels dismissed him from his managerial duties.
Washington revealed he wished to speak with Moreno before the end of the regular season about their decision on the manager going forward, but never got the chance.
“I was hoping I’d get to see (Angels owner Arte Moreno) this homestead, but he hasn’t made it here yet to the game,” Washington told Sam Blum of The Athletic in the final week of the season. “I just want to sit down and talk baseball with him. I’ll let them decide if I’m the guy to lead the club.”
The Angels decided they would move on from Washington in the 2026 season, and announced their decision Tuesday.
“I have to accept that,” said Washington. “I can’t go back to argue with them to try and tell them different when they’ve made a decision. … We were starting to perform better.”
Washington oversaw the Halos for two seasons, though was absent for most of 2025 due to health issues. In his first season with the team, the Angels finished with a 63-99 record, the worst in franchise history. They looked much better in 2025 under him, though, posting a 36-38 record before leaving due to his health.
While Washington won't be with the Angels next season, he stated he still has plans to remain in a coaching position.
“I’m gonna be in an organization,” Washington said. “So if I’m not managing here, I’m not saying I’m gonna be managing somewhere else, but I’m gonna be in someone’s organization.”
With the longtime coach out, the Angels will begin their search for a manager as soon as possible. They have also ruled out the possibility of keeping interim manager Ray Montgomery as their permanent manager, and could look to a plethora of former players and current coaches who could fit.
The Angels signed Washington fairly early in the offseason of 2023, and could very well make a move for their manager before the end of the calendar year.
