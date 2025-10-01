Ron Washington Reveals Why Angels Said They Let Him Go
The Los Angeles Angels made their decision about the future of the clubhouse, choosing to move on from manager Ron Washington's leadership and electing to bring in a new manager.
Washington missed over half of the 2025 season after having quadruple bypass heart surgery, leaving the team in the hands of interim manager Ray Montgomery.
The Angels were 36-38 before Washington left, and under Montgomery's leadership, things did not improve. Los Angeles finished well below .500 at 72-90, marking yet another losing season in Anaheim.
The 74-year-old underwent a serious heart procedure, raising questions about his health and whether he can handle the stress of being a major league skipper.
Washington expressed his desire to keep leading the team, going as far as to request a meeting with team owner Arte Moreno.
According to reporting from The Athletic, that meeting never occurred, and it was Washington's performance that influenced the decision rather than his health.
"You know, when you're a competitor, and you're in charge, none of that stuff comes into play," Washington told The Athletic. "Sometimes you've got to make chicken salad out of chicken s---."
“I can’t go back to argue with them to try and tell them different when they’ve made a decision," he added. “I think I had the team going in the right direction — I really did. And it was just too bad that my health came into play. There’s nothing that I can do about that.
“It was my team. I think the team took on my personality. We were definitely showing that. In this business, this is the kind of stuff that happens to you. When everything goes not the way people wanted, you take the blame for it. And I’m OK.”
During his two season in Los Angeles, Washington led the organization to a record of 99-137, as he gets the wins and losses under Montgomery.
In fairness to the longtime baseball figure, he was dealt a poor hand in terms of roster construction.
Washington was forced to lead a roster of very young — and arguably underdeveloped — players along with aging veterans who were on big contracts while being in the latter stages of their peak.
The team had a long list of problems, and the manager was fairly low on the list. Whoever takes over from Washington's stewardship will need to be ready for the challenge of having a demanding owner with a limited roster.
