Angels Linked to 3 MLB Legends as Potential Managers in 2026
With Ron Washington not returning to the Los Angeles Angels as the team's manager, the front office has some work to do.
A host of names have been thrown around as possible options. With the Angels fielding a young group, inking a younger manager not too removed from the game as a player may be the route to approach.
Longtime MLB insider Bob Nightengale is in sync with that line of thinking — as he recently revealed that former players Albert Pujols, Michael Young, and Torii Hunter all could be next in line to manage the Halos. Coincidentally (or not), Pujols and Hunter were ex-Angels players. Young didn't play for the Angels — though he was born and raised in Southern California.
This team is in desperate need of some juice...there's no other way to say it. The current playoff drought is a black mark on this franchise's history. There's a real need for a manager that can bring credibility within the clubhouse — yet energy, excitement, and good vibes that the players and fans can rally around.
Young has been a special assistant to the general manager within the Texas Rangers system for years. Known as a very heady baseball player, he certainly knows the game even if he's got no prior coaching experience.
Hunter is in a similar boat. A very accomplished ex-player (like Young), Hunter played for the Angels previously from 2008-12. After retiring, he's been involved as a fixture in the front office. Hunter's knowledge of this group coupled the preexisting relationships in the organization may help his case.
However, on the surface, Pujols seems like the ideal fit. Being bilingual certainly helps in a MLB clubhouse given his roots in the Dominican Republic. Pujols' career speaks for itself given that he's regarded as one of the best right-handed hitters in the history of the sport. He's also an exceptionally likable and well-respected guy.
With all of that said, he actually does have managerial experience to rely on. Pujols has made it no secret that he'd like to manage a club in the Big Leagues. As such, he's managed a ballclub in his native D.R. He also was hired to a 10-year contract by the Angels in 2023 as a special assistant.
If these are the three names Los Angeles has focused its attention on, Pujols seems like the best choice.
