Angels Bringing Back Recently Demoted Pitcher to Start Monday vs Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels are set to start right-handed pitcher Jack Kochanowicz after he was sent down to the minor leagues only a couple of weeks ago, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
He returns to the majors on Monday for a start against the Texas Rangers.
He made one start for Triple-A Lake Elsinore, which the front office deemed enough to merit another chance in the big leagues.
The 24-year-old was taken in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft and is regarded as one of the organization's more promising arms.
He throws a fastball around 96 MPH while also throwing a slider, changeup, and a sinker.
This season, he has made 19 different starts in MLB for the Angels, racking up a total of 94 innings pitched.
He is boasting a dysmal 6.03 ERA, along with a 5.55 FIP and pitching below replacement level in terms of WAR.
His expected numbers are slightly better — he has an expected ERA of 5.
Overall, the advanced metrics do not love Kochanowicz. His 15.6 percent strikeout rate ranks in the 6th percentile, while his expected batting average sits in the 16th percentile.
Also, he posted a 15th percentile walk rate, a 10th percentile hard hit percentage, and a staggering third percentile ranking in terms of average exit velocity.
As a qualifying pitcher, Kochanowicz sits among the worst starters in the league this season.
When he demoted the young starter, interim manager Ray Montgomery showed faith in him turning things around soon.
"We want him to be a part of what we're doing, and that was the message," Montgomery told reporters.
"I've been in the game a long time, going down to the minor leagues to get yourself right is what it's for, and the intention of that is exactly that. He has to go get some things worked out, and then he'll be back."
On Monday, Kochanowicz gets a chance to prove that he worked out his kinks during his sole minor league start.
