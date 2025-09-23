Angels' Caden Dana Did Something He's Never Done in MLB, And It Paid Off
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Caden Dana tried something new in his start against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Dana had never previously used the PitchCom in MLB, but employed the device for his most recent start.
“I wanted to start having a little more conviction in the stuff I’m throwing,” Dana said. “To be honest today, Logan called maybe half those pitches. So no diss to him. He does a great, incredible job with that. It was more of a self, mental thing to take the PitchCom today.”
Dana made his longest start of the season Sunday, lasting six innings against the Rockies while allowing just two runs on three hits. Unfortunately, the Angels offense couldn't get anything going and they lost, 3-1.
This is Dana's second start this month allowing two runs, and while it may have come against an underwhelming Rockies team, the Angels have reason to be excited about the young right-hander.
Dana has spent a majority of his time in the minor leagues this season, however in September he has been a part of the Angels' rotation. He has made six appearances this season, posting a 6.39 ERA through 25.1 innings. He has struck batters out at an impressive rate in MLB, sitting above average at 24.3 percent.
The Angels selected Dana straight out of high school in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, and he quickly rose as a top prospect. The 21-year-old is currently the No. 5 prospect in the Angels' system, and sat in the MLB Top 100 earlier this season.
The major struggle for Dana this season has been the free pass, as he has walked three or more batters in four of his six outings this season. If Dana can find consistency in pounding the zone, he will be a dangerous pitcher in MLB for many years to come.
Dana will get one final opportunity to prove himself this season, as he will feature in the Angels' final series of the season against the Houston Astros at the Big A. Before then, however, the Angels have three games against the Kansas City Royals to worry about. That series begins Tuesday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
