Angels' Christian Moore Says He Was 'Humbled' By Team's Decision
The Los Angeles Angels sent Christian Moore to Triple-A at the beginning of September before recalling him after a couple of weeks.
Their decision seems to have paid dividends, as the rookie second baseman is producing at a higher level than ever in MLB.
“Being a little humbled by going back to Triple-A,” Moore said. “Those two weeks definitely got my head back to where I needed to be. I got hungry again. And I’m still hungry.”
More news: Angels Place Robert Stephenson on IL Yet Again With Elbow Injury
Moore has played eight games since coming back up Sept. 13, and is batting .250 since his return. He has three home runs in those eight games, and has reached base in all but two of them. He has a 1.041 OPS in September, and seems to have settled in after his time with Triple-A Salt Lake.
“Now there’s an expectation and maybe a little bit of a sense of urgency of things he needs to do, and that got in the way of what he was doing,” Montgomery said. “I think the two weeks he was in Salt Lake kind of reset his mindset. Since he’s been back, we’re back to seeing what we saw prior (to the injury). I expect nothing but good going forward, and he will continue with what he’s been doing.”
The Angels dreafted Moore with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and catapulted him though the minor leagues, where he only played 83 games before reaching the majors. He had his struggles upon coming up, posting a .195/.287/.336 slash line in his first stint in MLB, however showed flashes of things to come throughout his time with the Angels.
More news: Angels Manager Spoke to Yusei Kikuchi After Comments Calling Him Out
One such notable performance came against the Boston Red Sox on June 24, where he drove in all three runs with two homers in a walk-off Angels win.
Moore is producing at an incredible rate in September, however, he did go 0-for-4 at the plate in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.
The Angels will hope he can continue a high-level of production for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026, as he will likely be their full-time second baseman next season with the departure of Luis Rengifo in the winter.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.