Angels Continue to Have No Update on Reid Detmers as Concern Mounts
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Reid Detmers landed on the 60-day injured list Sept. 12 and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, however the Halos are still awaiting further evaluation on the left-hander.
Detmers has been lights out this season outside of a rough three-game stretch at the end of April and beginning of May, and has a deceptively high 3.96 ERA. He has made 61 appearances for the Angels this season, and has a 2.45 ERA since the beginning of August.
"The Angels are still waiting to get a further evaluation of left-hander Reid Detmers, who is out for the rest of the season because of an elbow injury," wrote the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
The 2025 campaign is Detmers' first season as a reliever, as he had spent his previous four MLB seasons as a piece in the Angels rotation. He made five starts in 2021, posting a 7.40 ERA, but broke out the following season. He made 25 starts in 2022, and threw a no-hitter on his way to a 3.77 ERA.
His next two seasons didn't go quite as well, and the Angels announced before the season he would move to the bullpen.
“Obviously, being a starter, I wouldn’t say [the move to the bullpen is] ideal or where I’d like to be,” Detmers said before the season. “I believe [starting is] where I’ll end up being eventually. But right now, getting off to a different path, trying a change of scenery, seeing if something will work -- I’m looking forward to it, to be honest with you."
He didn't get off to the start he wanted as a reliever, posting a 6.57 ERA in April and a 7.71 ERA in May, however he found his groove in June and didn't allow an earned run in 13 appearances.
Detmers is still just 26 years old, and could become a key piece of a young, exciting Angels team. The Halos will hope he can avoid serious injury and continue to churn out results in the bullpen in 2026, whether it be as a reliever or as a starter.
